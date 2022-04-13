Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Belgium will be among Wales' opponents in the Nations League

Wales are one of four countries who have bid to host the Uefa Nations League Finals in the summer of 2023.

Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland have also declared an interest in hosting the four-team event between 14-18 June next year,

Uefa said the final deadline to submit bid dossiers was 5 October, with a decision on hosting to be taken in January.

The four countries in contention to host are also in Group 4 of League A.

Matches are scheduled to be played in June and September this year.

The Nations League Finals are played between the four League A group winners with the semi-final victors facing each other in the showpiece event.

It would be expected Wales would have to win their group in order to host the finals.

The last edition was played in Italy in October last year, with France beating Spain 2-1.