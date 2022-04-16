Despite the comfortable scoreline, Manchester City's Women's FA Cup semi-final win over West Ham was anything but.

City's celebrations after their 4-1 victory were fairly muted but it was very much 'job done' as the three-time winners progressed to the Wembley showpiece to face either Chelsea or Arsenal on 15 May.

Chelsea, Arsenal and City, arguably the big three of the Women's Super League, have dominated the FA Cup - the last time anyone else won it in 2012, when Birmingham City lifted the trophy.

And West Ham boss Olli Harder believe City are "setting the benchmark" in the women's game after their 4-1 win at Victoria Park on Saturday highlighted the "little details" of quality.

"[It's about] consistency and quality. It's as simple as that. You pay for those things, we know that. There's no secrets," said Harder.

"That's not to say we haven't got consistency or quality but they have it in an abundance - they are more consistent and have more quality.

"Good on them! This is the benchmark. This is where all clubs need to go to. They deserve to be in the top three. The top three will have that stranglehold until we - the rest of the league - get to that level."

Those moments of quality from City were on show in Dagenham.

West Ham began the game on the front foot and had pressed with intensity before Keira Walsh's stunning effort came back off the crossbar for Ellen White to head over the line and put City in front.

With City leading 2-1 in the second half, West Ham threatened to equalise before Lauren Hemp's individual brilliance led to a third goal and she added a fourth in stoppage time to seal it.

West Ham were equal in almost every department but City had the edge - they were more clinical up front and made the right decisions at crucial moments.

Olli Harder (standing up) alongside assistant Paul Konchesky - a former Liverpool and West Ham defender

Harder said City had the "whole package", and acknowledged that the challenge for his team was to close the gap between them.

"They have investment - that's time, money and infrastructure. The whole package is there when you talk about those top three teams and that's why they are there," he added.

"How do you close the gap? Let's start by getting more people into the stadiums so we can generate more income and become sustainable. Then it gives us a better opportunity to close this gap."

City boss Gareth Taylor knows what it is like to compete with a thin squad. His side were hampered by a long list of injuries at the start of the season and their league form suffered.

But since the return of several top internationals, City have flown up the Women's Super League, won the League Cup and booked their place in the FA Cup final.

Following the victory over West Ham, Taylor highlighted his squad's depth - something City have developed over several years with increased investment.

"This season has been a bit different. You've seen top teams give away bits. We certainly have and the others have as well I think. You can never truly win a game on paper," he added.

"You have to earn the right. Even at 4-1, West Ham were still having a go. It's great. You have to be constantly concentrated.

"The game is changing now with five substitutions. We have scored so many goals in the second half of games this season and we do make a lot of substitutions. That tells you we're not losing the level of performance.

"We have players who start games and finishers. The role of the substitute now is massive."