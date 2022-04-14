Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Kemar Roofe said he "had to score" Rangers' aggregate winner in the Europa League victory against Braga, commenting: "It was a massive goal for me." (Sun) external-link

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst signalled his appreciation for his assistant and former striker Roy Makaay amid the celebrations of Roofe's winner. (Record) external-link

Van Bronckhorst joked he will send Scott Arfield for shooting practice after the midfielder missed a huge chance to score a fourth Rangers goal against Braga. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton says Rangers reaching the Europa League semi-finals is big for Scottish football. (Sun) external-link

Braga coach Carlos Carvalhal criticised referee Francois Letexier's decision to send off defender Vitor Tormenia in the Portuguese side's Ibrox loss. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Jota, on loan at Celtic from Benfica, was spotted at Liverpool's Champions League match against the Portuguese side earlier this week. (Sun) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson, who is preparing for Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final with Hibernian, recalls playing for the Tynecastle side in a Hampden Edinburgh derby semi-final in 2006 and how seeing the amount of supporters heading to the national stadium made him realise the size of the fixture. (Record) external-link

Neilson is urging Hearts to seize their chance of getting a shot at next season's Europa League group stages by making the Scottish Cup final against Celtic or Rangers, who are both heading for the Champions League qualifiers. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian head coach Shaun Maloney believes his side can sour Hearts' fine season by winning Saturday's meeting in Glasgow. (Record) external-link

Maloney vows next season will be different for Hibs after they missed out on this term's Scottish Premiership top six. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic did not sustain an injury against Braga on Thursday and has declared himself ready to face Celtic in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin will be given a competitive budget to reshape the Pittodrie squad. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Goodwin believes he has "a great recruitment department" at Aberdeen. (Express) external-link