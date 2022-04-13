Last updated on .From the section Falkirk

Kenny Miller and Martin Rennie were reunited at Falkirk late last year

Kenny Miller will take charge of Falkirk for the rest of the season as head coach Martin Rennie prepares to return to the United States.

Rennie, 46, took over in December, with former Scotland forward Miller, 42, joining as assistant soon after.

Falkirk say Rennie will continue to "support the board in planning for next season and beyond".

The Bairns, fourth in Scottish League 1, missed out on this season's promotion play-offs.

East Fife host Falkirk on Saturday before Miller's side face Alloa in Falkirk then finish away to Queen's Park.

"Martin joined us in challenging circumstances last December, and we'd like to thank him for stabilising results and for all his hard work in trying to turn around what has been a very difficult season for everyone involved with the club," Falkirk said in a statement.

"The process of recruiting a new manager has already begun and we hope to be able to announce an appointment as soon as possible."

Miller played under Rennie at Vancouver Whitecaps before the latter managed NASL side Indy Eleven from 2018 to 2021.

Ex-Hibs, Celtic and Rangers striker Miller had a brief spell as Livingston player-manager and also coached in Australia with Newcastle Jets.