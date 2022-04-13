Last updated on .From the section QPR

QPR's players were unhappy with the awarding of a 78th-minute penalty that was converted by Aleksandar Mitrovic

Queens Park Rangers have been fined £5,000 and assistant boss John Eustace £3,000 for incidents in the club's Championship loss to Fulham on 2 April.

An independent regulatory commission found the club failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in the 78th minute of the game - which Fulham won 2-0.

Eustace admitted improper conduct towards the fourth official.

The stoppage-time incident also saw Eustace get a one-match touchline ban.