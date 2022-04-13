Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Old Trafford has been home to Manchester United for 112 years

Manchester United have appointed the architects who designed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to draw up plans for the redevelopment of Old Trafford.

Architect firm Populous and management consultants Legends International will work together with the aim of increasing the stadium's capacity.

Both companies worked on Tottenham's 63,000-seater stadium which opened in 2019.

Old Trafford currently has a capacity of 74,000.

"Work will begin immediately on developing options for Old Trafford and studying their feasibility, with the aim of significantly enhancing the fan experience," a statement on the club's website said.

"Fans will be at the heart of the process, starting with a meeting between the consultants and the Manchester United fans' advisory board later this month."

Last month, it was reported external-link that United were considering a number of options for redevelopment, including demolishing Old Trafford and building a new stadium.

Three sides of Old Trafford have been expanded over the past three decades but the South Stand has posed a problem because it is close to a railway line.

The club also want to improve their training ground and have appointed architecture and design firm KSS to draw up plans for an "expanded, state-of-the-art facility".