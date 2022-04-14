Last updated on .From the section Scottish

BBC Alba will show live coverage of the Scottish Championship and League 1 play-off finals.

The Championship final takes place on 12 and 15 May, with the League 1 final on 10 and 13 May.

The pyramid play-off final between the Highland League or Lowland League champions and the 10th-placed League 2 side is on 7 and 14 May.

BBC Scotland Sportscene will also show the Premiership play-off quarter-final and semi-final live.

The sides finishing third and fourth in the Championship contest the Premiership quarter-final on 3 and 6 May with a 19:05 BST kick-off.

The Championship runners-up await on 10 May at 19:05, and 13 May at 19:45, also on the BBC Scotland channel.

Winners of that tie face the 11-placed top-flight finishers in the final. Those games take place on 20 and 23 May and highlights will be shown on BBC Scotland.