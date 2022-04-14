Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Sam Johnstone has made 165 appearances for Albion since arriving from Manchester United for £6.5m in July 2018

West Brom boss Steve Bruce is to leave out Sam Johnstone for the rest of the season following reports that the England goalkeeper is to move on when his contract runs out in June.

And, with a view to next season, Bruce now wants to take a proper look at current No 2 David Button.

"With five games left, it's only right that David Button plays," said Bruce.

Last weekend's shock 3-1 home defeat by Stoke City has left Albion eight points adrift of the Championship play-off places - and it is likely to prove to be the 165th and last appearance for Johnstone as Bruce embarks on his plans for next season.

Bruce has revealed that he will make changes for Friday's home date with Blackpool.

"We've chopped and changed a little bit," he told BBC Radio WM. "That is pretty normal.

"What will make the headlines will be the goalkeeping situation. Sam's been a great servant to this club but we have to accept that he's decided not to sign his contract and we wish him the best of luck.

"So it's important we give Dave the gloves and see how he does. He has bags of experience. He has been round the block and played 339 games in his career."

Button has made 10 appearances for Albion since being signed by Slaven Bilic from then Premier League rivals Brighton in September 2020.

He made three cup appearances last season, then was on the winning side on his Baggies Premier League debut in the 3-2 win derby win over Wolves at Molineux under Sam Allardyce in January 2021.

This season, he played in Albion's opening night 2-2 draw at Bournemouth after Johnstone was late returning from England Euros duty.

And Button also played in Valerien Ismael's last five games following Johnstone's red card after the final whistle in the 1-1 draw against Cardiff.

Johnstone was available to return but was then left out by Ismael for the next two games because of an "internal issue".

Following Ismael's sacking, Bruce brought back Johnstone but he has let in 16 goals in the last 12 games, including an awful dropped clanger against Huddersfield.

But his temperament for the big stage was also illustrated by keeping three of his four clean sheets in that time against sides in the top three - Blackburn Rovers, Fulham and Bournemouth.