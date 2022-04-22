Huddersfield Town v Barnsley

HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town19:45BarnsleyBarnsley
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|42
|26
|8
|8
|98
|37
|61
|86
|2
|Bournemouth
|41
|22
|11
|8
|65
|35
|30
|77
|3
|Huddersfield
|43
|20
|13
|10
|58
|45
|13
|73
|4
|Luton
|43
|20
|11
|12
|61
|47
|14
|71
|5
|Nottm Forest
|41
|20
|10
|11
|65
|37
|28
|70
|6
|Sheff Utd
|43
|18
|12
|13
|55
|44
|11
|66
|7
|Millwall
|43
|17
|14
|12
|48
|42
|6
|65
|8
|Blackburn
|43
|17
|12
|14
|53
|45
|8
|63
|9
|Middlesbrough
|42
|18
|9
|15
|52
|44
|8
|63
|10
|QPR
|43
|18
|9
|16
|58
|55
|3
|63
|11
|Coventry
|43
|17
|11
|15
|58
|56
|2
|62
|12
|West Brom
|43
|16
|12
|15
|47
|45
|2
|60
|13
|Swansea
|42
|16
|11
|15
|53
|58
|-5
|59
|14
|Stoke
|43
|16
|10
|17
|54
|48
|6
|58
|15
|Preston
|43
|14
|16
|13
|44
|50
|-6
|58
|16
|Blackpool
|42
|15
|11
|16
|51
|50
|1
|56
|17
|Cardiff
|42
|14
|7
|21
|48
|64
|-16
|49
|18
|Bristol City
|43
|13
|10
|20
|54
|74
|-20
|49
|19
|Hull
|43
|13
|8
|22
|37
|48
|-11
|47
|20
|Birmingham
|43
|11
|12
|20
|46
|70
|-24
|45
|21
|Reading
|43
|13
|8
|22
|54
|82
|-28
|41
|22
|Peterborough
|43
|8
|10
|25
|38
|83
|-45
|34
|23
|Derby
|43
|13
|13
|17
|42
|49
|-7
|31
|24
|Barnsley
|42
|6
|12
|24
|31
|62
|-31
|30
