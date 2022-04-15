Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea beat Arsenal to win last season's delayed Women's FA Cup final in December

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes is expecting another good battle with rivals Arsenal as the two sides meet in the semi-final of the Women's FA Cup on Sunday.

The Blues beat the Gunners 3-0 to win last season's trophy, with the final played in December after the competition was paused because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two sides are also battling at the top of the Women's Super League.

"We're holders and we want to hold on to that," said Hayes.

"There have been good battles between us and Arsenal over the years."

Sunday's game is live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 12:15 BST.

Arsenal are pushing Chelsea all the way in the league, with the Blues top of the table and one point ahead of their rivals.

"Arsenal have had a tremendous season, they really have. We've been going neck and neck in every competition with them the whole way," Hayes added.

"We're going to have to suffer at points in the game and I'm sure with the threats we've got we will cause problems.

"It's important for the team to remember previous results are not indicative of future performance."

Pernille Harder is available for selection again for Chelsea but Fran Kirby has been ruled out.

"There's no chance of her [Kirby] playing at the weekend," Hayes added.

"She's been taking some time in the background, been suffering with a lot of fatigue.

"I don't have a definitive reason why that is, we don't know but we're trying to get to the bottom of it and taking the time we can to try and find the right solutions for Fran.

"This is something that's been ongoing and unfortunately until we get to the bottom of it Fran won't be available for selection."

Sunday's game will take place in front of a sell-out crowd, with more than 4,000 fans set to be at Meadow Park.

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall said he felt it was a game that deserved many more still to be watching.

"It's good but I still think it deserves a much higher attendance," he said.

"I'm not going to sit here jumping and say it's the greatest thing ever. It's normal. It's two of the best teams in the world, in a really important game."