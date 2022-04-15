Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Keith Lasley has been player, captain, coach and assistant with Motherwell

Former midfielder Keith Lasley is to become St Mirren's chief operating officer in May, when he will stand down as Motherwell's assistant manager.

St Mirren have created the new role after Tony Fitzpatrick retired as the Paisley club's chief executive.

Paisley-born 42-year-old Lasley is currently undertaking a masters degree in sports directorship.

St Mirren chairman John Needham said this, along with his Motherwell experience, made him "a great fit".

"We received a large number of applications for the role and Keith was selected from a very strong shortlist," he said.

Lasley played for Paisley side Gleniffer Thistle before joining Motherwell aged 19 and going on to make nearly 500 appearances over two spells, which bookended spells in England with Plymouth Argyle and Blackpool, before becoming assistant manager in 2017.

Like Motherwell, St Mirren are a fan-owned club and Lasley and Needham suggested his experience working with their Scottish Premiership rivals would be invaluable.

"My hometown team have provided me with an incredible opportunity to realise my ambitions," Lasley told St Mirren's website. "My on-the-job experience at Motherwell and academic learning have provided me with the skills to be a success in this role."

Lasley added that "it has been a pleasure and a privilege to serve Motherwell Football Club for 20 years".

Motherwell chairman Jim McMahon said the Fir Park club were "very keen" for "a legend in every sense of the word" to stay and to help him with his development but "acknowledge this is a very exciting opportunity for him".

Manager Graham Alexander added: "I am reluctant to lose Keith from our coaching staff as we have a very good relationship and he plays a significant part in what we do.

"However, when he set out the direction in which he saw his career going and then with this role presented itself, it was clear it was too good for him to turn down."

Lasley will be responsible for managing all St Mirren's operations as well as assisting the board in setting the club's overall vision and strategy.