Fabio Paratici was appointed by Tottenham last June after leaving Juventus, where he had been since 2010

Tottenham's managing director of football Fabio Paratici is among 59 individuals who have been cleared by Italy's Federal Court following an accounting investigation.

The case concerned player valuations possibly being inflated in transfers to help clubs balance their books.

More than 50 transfers from between 2019 and 2021, when Paratici was at Juventus, were scrutinised.

All 11 clubs investigated, including Juve and Napoli, were also cleared.

The investigation was launched last year after a report by the Supervisory Commission for Serie A clubs (COVISOC) into player trading activity was carried out and submitted to the Federal Prosecutor.

Juve chairman Andrea Agnelli and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis are also among those to be cleared.

"The reasons will be disclosed in the next few days," read a statement by the Italian Football Federation.

The statement added that all involved were accused of "having accounted for capital gains and rights to the services of players for values in the financial reports exceeding those permitted by accounting principles".