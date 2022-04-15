Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry's lead at the top of the table is halved to three points

Shelbourne came from a goal down at half-time to stun league leaders Derry City with a 2-1 victory at the Brandywell.

The Candystripes dominated the first half and took the lead through James Akintunde.

Shels were much more expansive after the break and grabbed a deserved equaliser when Shane Farrell found the net.

Brian McManus struck the visitors' winner on 73 minutes.

Damien Duff's side held on for their third win of the season to stay seventh while Derry's first defeat of the campaign halved their lead at the summit to three points.

More to follow.