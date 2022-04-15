Conor McMenamin grabbed Glentoran's first-half equaliser

Linfield and Glentoran played out a tense and energetic 1-1 draw at Windsor Park that moves the Blues two points clear of Cliftonville at the top of the Irish Premiership table.

Jordan Stewart gave the hosts the lead when his 31st-minute cross found the net before man-of-the-match Conor McMenamin levelled with a superb strike six minutes later.

Former Blues striker Michael O'Connor hit the post early on as the Glens created the better chances in a pulsating first half.

Linfield got on top after the break and came close to grabbing a winner through Kyle McClean while Jordan Stewart had a late shot saved by Aaron McCarey.

While the draw increases the holders' lead at the top over the Reds to two points, it leaves third-placed Glentoran still six points the leaders, with both sides now having just three games left to play.

The Reds, meanwhile, now have an opportunity to go top of the league when they host Larne on Saturday afternoon.

A win would take Paddy McLaughlin's men to the summit and deliver another interesting twist in what has been a thrilling race for the Gibson Cup.

Glentoran more threatening in frenetic first half

Linfield took the lead in somewhat fortuitous circumstances when Stewart's in-swinging cross from the left flank deceived Glens defender Paddy McClean and goalkeeper McCarey before finding the net at the far post.

The Glens did not deserve to be behind and responded superbly when McMenamin equalised just six minutes later after Dillon Powers and Seanan Clucas had dispossessed Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew in the middle of the park.

Clucas looked up and threaded a pinpoint pass through the home defence that McMenamin ran onto and, as he looked to be shaping to shoot with his right foot, opened his body and drilled a bullet left-foot strike that flew past Chris Johns and into the corner of the net.

The Blues were fortunate to get in at half-time on level terms at the end of a pulsating opening 45 minutes in which the visitors had the best chances.

Michael O'Connor, one of three players brought into the side by manager Mick McDermott, was a constant threat up front and almost scored a lovely opener on six minutes but his flick on the volley from a corner struck the post.

The former Blues striker then had a well-hit low shot from distance go just wide before he turned provider, showing great footwork on the halfway line and sending McMenamin away down the right with an excellent through ball.

McMenamin, who started on the left before switching to the right, cut inside and, just as later with his goal, took the shot on with his left foot but Johns got down smartly to block.

Stewart flashed a snapshot from the edge of the box just over the crossbar seconds before his goal, but apart from that the Blues struggled to create chances in the first half.

Linfield get on top after the break

The start of the second half lacked the high tempo and intensity of the first, but picked up on the hour mark when Linfield began to look threatening after Hrvoje fired a free-kick just over the crossbar.

Stewart created a great opportunity for McClean when he got to the by-line and cutback to the midfielder but his shot was blocked well by Caolan Marron.

The ball was not cleared and Matthew Clarke delivered a cross to substitute Jake Hastie but his header produced a fine low save from McCarey.

In the final minutes, Stewart ran on to a through ball but his shot was too close to McCarey who again made the block.