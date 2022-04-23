Wycombe Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday

WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Match report to follow.
League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wigan
|43
|26
|10
|7
|76
|40
|36
|88
|2
|Rotherham
|43
|25
|8
|10
|65
|31
|34
|83
|3
|MK Dons
|44
|24
|11
|9
|71
|44
|27
|83
|4
|Sheff Wed
|43
|22
|13
|8
|71
|46
|25
|79
|5
|Plymouth
|44
|23
|10
|11
|67
|42
|25
|79
|6
|Wycombe
|44
|21
|14
|9
|72
|50
|22
|77
|7
|Sunderland
|43
|22
|11
|10
|72
|51
|21
|77
|8
|Oxford Utd
|44
|22
|9
|13
|80
|56
|24
|75
|9
|Portsmouth
|43
|18
|13
|12
|61
|44
|17
|67
|10
|Bolton
|44
|19
|10
|15
|68
|54
|14
|67
|11
|Ipswich
|44
|17
|15
|12
|62
|45
|17
|66
|12
|Cambridge
|44
|15
|12
|17
|53
|67
|-14
|57
|13
|Charlton
|44
|16
|8
|20
|53
|55
|-2
|56
|14
|Cheltenham
|44
|13
|16
|15
|63
|76
|-13
|55
|15
|Accrington
|44
|15
|10
|19
|55
|76
|-21
|55
|16
|Burton
|44
|14
|11
|19
|50
|63
|-13
|53
|17
|Shrewsbury
|44
|12
|14
|18
|47
|46
|1
|50
|18
|Lincoln City
|44
|13
|10
|21
|52
|60
|-8
|49
|19
|Morecambe
|44
|10
|12
|22
|57
|85
|-28
|42
|20
|Gillingham
|44
|8
|16
|20
|34
|64
|-30
|40
|21
|Fleetwood
|43
|8
|15
|20
|57
|74
|-17
|39
|22
|Wimbledon
|44
|6
|18
|20
|45
|70
|-25
|36
|23
|Doncaster
|44
|9
|7
|28
|34
|81
|-47
|34
|24
|Crewe
|44
|7
|7
|30
|35
|80
|-45
|28
