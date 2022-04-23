Close menu
League Two
BradfordBradford City15:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
Venue: The Utilita Energy Stadium

Bradford City v Scunthorpe United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green422313671373482
2Exeter422114760382277
3Port Vale4321121065422375
4Northampton4321101252341873
5Bristol Rovers4321101260461473
6Sutton United4220101263481570
7Tranmere4319121250381269
8Mansfield422091359481169
9Salford4318121354391566
10Newport4418121465551066
11Swindon4218111367521565
12Crawley42179165356-360
13Leyton Orient4313161458421655
14Hartlepool431411184358-1553
15Colchester441312194458-1451
16Rochdale431117154653-750
17Walsall431311194355-1250
18Carlisle431311193756-1950
19Bradford431116164553-849
20Harrogate431211205872-1447
21Barrow42914194050-1041
22Stevenage42914193862-2441
23Oldham43910244268-2637
24Scunthorpe43413262780-5325
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC