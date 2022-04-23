Close menu
Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen15:00LivingstonLivingston
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v Livingston

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Follow live coverage from 14:30 BST

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic33264378195982
2Rangers34247370284279
3Hearts33169848331557
4Dundee Utd331011123137-641
5Ross County331010134552-740
6Motherwell341010143953-1440
7Hibernian33911133137-638
8Livingston33108153543-838
9Aberdeen3399153842-436
10St Mirren33812133050-2036
11St Johnstone3379172144-2330
12Dundee33510182957-2825
View full Scottish Premiership table

