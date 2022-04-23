Dundee v St Johnstone

Listen to live commentary from 14:55 BST
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|33
|26
|4
|3
|78
|19
|59
|82
|2
|Rangers
|34
|24
|7
|3
|70
|28
|42
|79
|3
|Hearts
|33
|16
|9
|8
|48
|33
|15
|57
|4
|Dundee Utd
|33
|10
|11
|12
|31
|37
|-6
|41
|5
|Ross County
|33
|10
|10
|13
|45
|52
|-7
|40
|6
|Motherwell
|34
|10
|10
|14
|39
|53
|-14
|40
|7
|Hibernian
|33
|9
|11
|13
|31
|37
|-6
|38
|8
|Livingston
|33
|10
|8
|15
|35
|43
|-8
|38
|9
|Aberdeen
|33
|9
|9
|15
|38
|42
|-4
|36
|10
|St Mirren
|33
|8
|12
|13
|30
|50
|-20
|36
|11
|St Johnstone
|33
|7
|9
|17
|21
|44
|-23
|30
|12
|Dundee
|33
|5
|10
|18
|29
|57
|-28
|25
BBC Scotland looks into the run in for the Scottish Premiership's 12 teams.
