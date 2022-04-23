Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Birmingham City Women

Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
Brighton Women
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Walsh
- 6Le Tissier
- 5KerkdijkBooked at 22mins
- 20Williams
- 17Kullberg
- 8Connolly
- 10Kaagman
- 7WhelanSubstituted forCarterat 45'minutes
- 21Zigiotti Olme
- 15Green
- 9Lee
Substitutes
- 2Koivisto
- 4Bowman
- 12Bance
- 18Carter
- 19Simpkins
- 24Symonds
- 40Startup
B'ham City Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Ramsey
- 3Scott
- 4Quinn
- 30Lawley
- 32Cowie
- 17Quinn
- 10Murray
- 8Robertson
- 14Finn
- 11Pennock
- 7Sarri
Substitutes
- 1Hourihan
- 9Ewens
- 12Smith
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 23Whelan
- 27Jenner
- 36Worsey
- 38Wildgoose
- 40Cole
- Referee:
- Elizabeth Simms
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lucy Quinn.
Post update
Offside, Birmingham City Women. Christie Murray tries a through ball, but Lucy Quinn is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kayleigh Green.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Danielle Carter replaces Aileen Whelan.
Second Half
Second Half begins Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Birmingham City Women 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Birmingham City Women 1.
Post update
Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) hits the bar with a header from very close range. Assisted by Inessa Kaagman with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Emily Ramsey.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Megan Connolly.
Post update
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Megan Connolly tries a through ball, but Lee Geum-Min is caught offside.
Post update
Danique Kerkdijk (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women).
Post update
Foul by Julia Zigiotti Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).