The FA Women's Super League
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women1

Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Birmingham City Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Walsh
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 5KerkdijkBooked at 22mins
  • 20Williams
  • 17Kullberg
  • 8Connolly
  • 10Kaagman
  • 7WhelanSubstituted forCarterat 45'minutes
  • 21Zigiotti Olme
  • 15Green
  • 9Lee

Substitutes

  • 2Koivisto
  • 4Bowman
  • 12Bance
  • 18Carter
  • 19Simpkins
  • 24Symonds
  • 40Startup

B'ham City Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Ramsey
  • 3Scott
  • 4Quinn
  • 30Lawley
  • 32Cowie
  • 17Quinn
  • 10Murray
  • 8Robertson
  • 14Finn
  • 11Pennock
  • 7Sarri

Substitutes

  • 1Hourihan
  • 9Ewens
  • 12Smith
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 23Whelan
  • 27Jenner
  • 36Worsey
  • 38Wildgoose
  • 40Cole
Referee:
Elizabeth Simms

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamB'ham City Women
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home8
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lucy Quinn.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Birmingham City Women. Christie Murray tries a through ball, but Lucy Quinn is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kayleigh Green.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Danielle Carter replaces Aileen Whelan.

  7. Second Half

    Second Half begins Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Birmingham City Women 1.

  8. Half Time

    First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Birmingham City Women 1.

  9. Post update

    Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) hits the bar with a header from very close range. Assisted by Inessa Kaagman with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Emily Ramsey.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Megan Connolly.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Megan Connolly tries a through ball, but Lee Geum-Min is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Danique Kerkdijk (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  17. Post update

    Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Julia Zigiotti Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1814225274544
2Arsenal Women18134150104043
3Man Utd Women19115340182238
4Man City Women18112539201935
5Tottenham Women178451913628
6Brighton Women2081112028-825
7West Ham Women196672127-624
8Reading Women197392034-1424
9Aston Villa Women1962111332-1920
10Everton Women1953111535-2018
11Leicester City Women1940151448-3412
12B'ham City Women1922151243-318
