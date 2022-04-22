Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock has been ruled out after he sustained a hamstring injury in the win at Watford last weekend.

Sergi Canos will miss several weeks with a hamstring issue but Frank Oyenka should feature again this season.

Tottenham Hotspur have no new injury concerns, with Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura in contention to start should there be rotation.

Matt Doherty, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga remain out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brentford have won their past three games, while Tottenham had a wobble against Brighton last time out just when they were gathering momentum.

Bees midfielder Christian Eriksen will get a great reception from the away fans but I think his old club will leave with the points.

With Tottenham's two main rivals for fourth place, Arsenal and Manchester United, playing each other earlier on Saturday, this is a big opportunity for them to improve their situation.

I know all the teams in that race have been throwing away points recently but I can't believe Spurs will slip up again after their defeat by the Seagulls.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v Parquet Courts singer Austin Brown

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford are hosting Tottenham in a league game for the first time since a 4-1 defeat in the second tier in 1949.

Tottenham can complete their first league double over Brentford.

Brentford have won just two of the 17 meetings in all competitions - 2-0 home triumphs in a FA Cup third round replay in 1946 and in 1948 in the second tier.

Brentford

Brentford have won five of their last six top-flight matches, after they were victorious in six of their first 27 Premier League games.

They have triumphed in three consecutive Premier League fixtures - the joint-longest current streak of any team, along with Newcastle United.

Only Chelsea have won more points in Premier League London derbies this season than Brentford's 14.

Christian Eriksen has scored one goal and assisted two in his last four Premier League games. The Bees have won all five league games in which he has started.

Ivan Toney has netted in each of his last four Premier League starts at home, scoring five goals in total.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham failed to register a single shot on target in last weekend's 1-0 defeat to Brighton. They had scored 25 goals in their previous seven league fixtures.

Spurs are yet to draw any of their 20 games in all competitions in 2022, winning 11 and losing nine.

They can win three successive Premier League away matches for the first time since they were victorious in their opening four away matches last season.

They have won just one of their last 11 away London derbies in the Premier League (D3, L7), losing the last five in a row. Spurs have never lost six consecutive London derbies on the road in their league history.

Tottenham have triumphed in all four Premier League games versus newly promoted opposition this season, scoring seven goals without reply. Son Heung-min scored in three of those four victories.

Son's total of 17 Premier League goals equals his highest total in a single season (set in 2020-21).

Brentford are the only one of 31 Premier League clubs that Harry Kane has faced without scoring.

Kane has been directly involved in 50 goals in Premier League London derbies, scoring 39 and assisting 11. Only Thierry Henry, with 55, has been involved in more.

