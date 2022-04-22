Norwich City v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Kenny McLean has featured in 30 of Norwich's 32 league games this season

TEAM NEWS

Kenny McLean is fit for Norwich despite a small fracture in his toe.

Pierre Lees-Melou, who suffered from cramp against Manchester United, is also available, but Lukas Rupp and Josh Sargent have been ruled out.

Brandon Williams is back in contention after missing last weekend's game against his parent club.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has said he may look to "freshen things up" following the midweek win against Crystal Palace.

Isaac Hayden, Ryan Fraser, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Jamal Lewis remain sidelined.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I had my doubts about the mentality of some of Newcastle's players when their results fell away a few weeks ago but it is to their credit that any drop in standards did not last long. They have shown what they are made of by winning their past three games.

The Magpies are not just safe from relegation now, they are halfway up the table. You can start patting them on the back, because staying up was their target at the start of the year and they have got the job done.

That does not mean they should be on the proverbial beach yet, however. They still have something to prove away from home because all three of those wins came at St James' Park, and their record on the road has been poor all season.

On paper, a trip to the bottom side is a good opportunity to improve that, but Norwich showed they have not thrown in the towel when they beat Burnley last week.

If Newcastle are going to get a win at Carrow Road, then they will have to work hard for it.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle won their first Premier League game at Carrow Road 2-1 in January 1994 but are winless in their subsequent seven top-flight visits to Carrow Road (D2, L5).

Norwich are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games against the Magpies (W2, D2).

Norwich City

Norwich are looking to win consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since August 2019, when the second of those victories came against Newcastle.

The Canaries last won back-to-back top-flight games at Carrow Road within the same season in January 2016.

They have scored twice in each of their previous two fixtures - they have not netted multiple goals in three consecutive top-flight games since 2013.

The Norfolk side, who are targeting their 100th Premier League victory, have lost seven of their last nine league matches.

Teemu Pukki needs one goal to match his highest tally in a Premier League season (11 in 2019-20).

Pukki is the first Norwich player to reach double figures in more than one Premier League season, while his overall total of 21 for the Canaries is bettered only by Chris Sutton and Grant Holt, who have 33 and 23 goals respectively.

Newcastle United