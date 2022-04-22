Leicester City v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa have lost each of their last four games

TEAM NEWS

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is back in training following a knee issue but the 35-year-old is not yet to ready to feature.

Ryan Bertrand and Wilfred Ndidi also remain sidelined.

Aston Villa left-back Lucas Digne may miss the rest of the season after injuring his shoulder towards the end of the 4-0 defeat by Tottenham.

Bertrand Traore, Kortney Hause and Morgan Sanson are also ruled out of Saturday's match.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester have developed a bad habit of conceding late goals which has cost them against Newcastle and Everton over the past week.

The Foxes have been porous at set-pieces for a while now and it just feels like teams can get at them.

Aston Villa are on a bad run of four straight defeats but they have had a couple of weeks off since they were hammered at home by Tottenham.

It had felt like Villa had lost their way after such a good start under Steven Gerrard, but having that little break will help. I'm expecting an improved showing from them, and I actually think they will win this one.

Leicester have their Europa Conference League semi-final against Roma next week and that is their priority now - they are not going to get back into Europe through their league position.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v Parquet Courts singer fan Austin Brown

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa are looking to complete the league double over Leicester for the first time since 2003-04.

The Villans won 1-0 at the King Power Stadium last season courtesy of Ross Barkley's 90th minute winner. They are vying to claim back-to-back away league victories against the Foxes for the first time since 1981.

Leicester City

Leicester have won three consecutive Premier League home matches - they have not had a better run since a seven-match streak between August and December 2019.

The Foxes have dropped 19 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season - only Newcastle and Southampton, with 24 and 23 respectively, have worse records.

They have only lost one of their last 14 home fixtures in all competitions - January's 3-2 defeat by Tottenham.

Harvey Barnes has scored four goals and assisted one in his last four Premier League games against Aston Villa.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa are in danger of losing five consecutive league matches for the first time since a similar sequence in October and November which saw Dean Smith dismissed as head coach.

Villa have not drawn a single game 0-0 this season - the last time they completed a league campaign without a goalless draw was in 1989-90.

The Villans are the only side without an away draw in the Premier League this season.

They have conceded 46 Premier League goals in 2021-22, equalling their final total last season.

Philippe Coutinho has been directly involved in seven league goals in 12 appearances for Villa but only one of those has come away from home, against Leeds on 10 March.

