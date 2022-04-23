Close menu
Scottish Championship
Queen of SthQueen of the South15:00AyrAyr United
Venue: Palmerston Park, Scotland

Queen of the South v Ayr United

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rae
  • 33Gibson
  • 2O'Connor
  • 16East
  • 3Cooper
  • 10Connelly
  • 6Cochrane
  • 15McGrory
  • 8Todd
  • 19Cameron
  • 49Soares Junior

Substitutes

  • 7Paton
  • 13Debayo
  • 17Joseph
  • 18McKechnie
  • 20Nditi
  • 23Gordon
  • 24Folarin
  • 29Henderson
  • 30Cowie

Ayr

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McAdams
  • 15Baird
  • 5McGinty
  • 4Muirhead
  • 3Reading
  • 10O'Connor
  • 6Murdoch
  • 8McInroy
  • 14Maxwell
  • 9Adeloye
  • 19Ashford

Substitutes

  • 7Moffat
  • 11Kenyon
  • 20Hewitt
  • 21Albinson
  • 22McKenzie
  • 23Fjørtoft
  • 25Ecrepont
  • 30Bryden
  • 31Smith
Referee:
William Collum

