Queen of the South v Ayr United

Line-ups
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Rae
- 33Gibson
- 2O'Connor
- 16East
- 3Cooper
- 10Connelly
- 6Cochrane
- 15McGrory
- 8Todd
- 19Cameron
- 49Soares Junior
Substitutes
- 7Paton
- 13Debayo
- 17Joseph
- 18McKechnie
- 20Nditi
- 23Gordon
- 24Folarin
- 29Henderson
- 30Cowie
Ayr
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McAdams
- 15Baird
- 5McGinty
- 4Muirhead
- 3Reading
- 10O'Connor
- 6Murdoch
- 8McInroy
- 14Maxwell
- 9Adeloye
- 19Ashford
Substitutes
- 7Moffat
- 11Kenyon
- 20Hewitt
- 21Albinson
- 22McKenzie
- 23Fjørtoft
- 25Ecrepont
- 30Bryden
- 31Smith
- Referee:
- William Collum