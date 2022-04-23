Close menu
Scottish Championship
HamiltonHamilton Academical15:00Raith RoversRaith Rovers
Venue: New Douglas Park, Scotland

Hamilton Academical v Raith Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Hamilton

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Fulton
  • 24Lawson
  • 3Popescu
  • 34O'Reilly
  • 7MacDonald
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 14Spence
  • 16Mullin
  • 33Brown
  • 11Smith
  • 20Moyo

Substitutes

  • 5Easton
  • 23Hilton
  • 35McGowan
  • 37McGinn
  • 38Newbury
  • 39Nicolson

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 14McKay
  • 6Benedictus
  • 4Musonda
  • 8Matthews
  • 16Stanton
  • 7Connolly
  • 20Williamson
  • 22Ross
  • 99Poplatnik

Substitutes

  • 11Zanatta
  • 13Spencer
  • 17Thomson
  • 18Varian
  • 21Mackie
  • 25Arnott
  • 29Young
Referee:
Steven McLean

