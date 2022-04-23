Falkirk v Alloa Athletic

FalkirkFalkirk15:00AlloaAlloa Athletic
Line-ups
Falkirk
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Mutch
- 5Taylor-Sinclair
- 6Miller
- 3Dixon
- 21Telfer
- 14Wilson
- 8Hetherington
- 17Jacobs
- 11McGuffie
- 9Griffiths
- 7Morrison
Substitutes
- 10Nesbitt
- 13Holt
- 15McCann
- 16Ross
- 19Dowds
- 25Lemon
- 29Malcolm
Alloa
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Morrison
- 4Howie
- 5Graham
- 6Durnan
- 7Cawley
- 8Robertson
- 12Scougall
- 11Boyd
- 3Church
- 15MacIver
- 22Henderson
Substitutes
- 16King
- 17Armstrong
- 18Sammon
- 19Niang
- 20O'Donnell
- 28Riley-Snow
- 31Hutton
- Referee:
- David Dickinson