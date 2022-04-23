Clyde v Airdrieonians

ClydeClyde15:00AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|34
|21
|10
|3
|69
|30
|39
|73
|2
|Airdrieonians
|34
|20
|8
|6
|62
|36
|26
|68
|3
|Montrose
|34
|14
|14
|6
|50
|31
|19
|56
|4
|Queen's Park
|34
|11
|17
|6
|49
|33
|16
|50
|5
|Falkirk
|34
|12
|7
|15
|47
|52
|-5
|43
|6
|Alloa
|34
|10
|9
|15
|43
|55
|-12
|39
|7
|Clyde
|34
|9
|12
|13
|38
|55
|-17
|39
|8
|Peterhead
|34
|10
|8
|16
|44
|50
|-6
|38
|9
|Dumbarton
|34
|8
|7
|19
|46
|69
|-23
|31
|10
|East Fife
|34
|5
|8
|21
|29
|66
|-37
|23