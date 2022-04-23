Close menu
Scottish League One
Cove RangersCove Rangers15:00DumbartonDumbarton
Venue: Balmoral Stadium, Scotland

Cove Rangers v Dumbarton

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1McKenzie
  • 5Ross
  • 2Neill
  • 26Reynolds
  • 25Logan
  • 8Yule
  • 16Vigurs
  • 4Scully
  • 3Milne
  • 9Megginson
  • 24Fyvie

Substitutes

  • 6Strachan
  • 10Masson
  • 11McIntosh
  • 13McAllister
  • 17Adeyemo
  • 20Leitch
  • 23Gourlay
  • 27Fotheringham

Dumbarton

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 12Wright
  • 15Pignatiello
  • 29Stanger
  • 5Buchanan
  • 3Boyle
  • 19Wilson
  • 18Paton
  • 6Carswell
  • 10Stokes
  • 11MacLean
  • 26Oyinsan

Substitutes

  • 4Lynch
  • 7Duthie
  • 9Orsi
  • 16Bronsky
  • 17Syvertsen
  • 20Muir
  • 21O'Neil
  • 22Wylde
  • 27Hutchinson
Referee:
Lorraine Watson

Top Stories