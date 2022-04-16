Last updated on .From the section European Football

Fan violence has marred the Ligue 1 season

Marseille fans have been banned from attending Sunday's Ligue 1 match against Paris St-Germain because of the "animosity" and "strong antagonism" between the clubs' supporters.

A 24-hour travel ban has been put in place by the French Interior Ministry to stop fans going to Parc des Princes.

PSG are top of the Ligue 1 table with Marseille second, 12 points adrift.

Not since February 2018 have fans of both teams been present at a game between the two sides.

On that occasion, "eight members of law enforcement were injured", said the ministry's order.

It said that for 24 hours from 00:00 on Sunday, no one "claiming the status of supporter of Olympique de Marseille or behaving as such" could travel between Bouches-du-Rhone, the France administrative region that includes Marseille, and Ile-de-France, the region that includes Paris.

Ligue 1 has been plagued by incidences of fan violence this season, with Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet having twice been hit by a bottle thrown from the crowd.

In November, sports minister Roxana Maracineanu said the "survival" of French football was "at stake".