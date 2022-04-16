Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Giovanni van Bronckhorst cited other countries that "support" teams in Europe by moving games

Scottish Cup: Celtic v Rangers Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 17 April Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text on BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC Scotland

Rangers say they are "having talks" with the SPFL about moving domestic fixtures to accommodate their Europa League semi-final with RB Leipzig.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side play their first leg in Germany on 28 April, four days after a scheduled Scottish Premiership game at Motherwell.

They visit league leaders Celtic on 1 May, then host Leipzig on 5 May.

"Hopefully the SPFL is helping us to perform in Europe," Van Bronckhorst said.

"You have seen in other countries where a lot of games are moved, different dates or even kick-off times were changed. I think we are having talks now.

"We just want to do the best for Scotland; we are still involved in Europe and getting a lot of [co-efficient] points.

"Of course, we can make the request and I think that's what we are doing at the moment. But the SPFL has to agree and make sure the fixtures are moved. We will do everything we can to do so but the final call is the SPFL's."

BBC Scotland has contacted the SPFL for comment.