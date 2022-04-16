Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Gary Madine played in the 2021 League One play-off final which saw Blackpool promoted to the Championship

Blackpool striker Gary Madine has signed a new one-year contract with the club, with the option of a second year.

Madine, 31, has scored 21 goals in 86 games across two spells at Bloomfield Road, having returned in 2019 after an initial 2014-15 season loan spell.

The former Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday player has found the net eight times this season.

"This is a club that is going in the right direction, and I really want to be part of it," Madine told the club. external-link

"I love everything about the place at the minute and I'm delighted to stay here."