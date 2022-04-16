Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Edinburgh City and Stenhousemuir remain in the hunt for the final promotion play-off place in Scottish League 2 but Stranraer are out of the promotion race.

Meanwhile, Cowdenbeath have been confirmed as the team that will finish bottom of the division and will face either Bonnyrigg Rose or Fraserburgh in the pyramid play-off final.

Cowden drew 0-0 with Edinburgh while Stenhousemuir defeated Albion Rovers 4-1.

Stranraer lost 3-0 at home to champions Kelty Hearts, Forfar Athletic beat Annan Athletic 5-1 and Elgin City were 2-0 winners at Stirling Albion.

Both of Elgin's goals came in the second half with Rory MacEwan then Matthew Cooper on target.

Kelty also had to wait until the second half for their opener, Robbie McNab finding the net. Thomas Reilly added a quick second and Kallum Higginbotham got the third for Kevin Thomson's side.

In a match with a delayed kick-off at Station Park, Forfar raced into a 5-0 half-time lead with Matthew Aitken and Steven Warnock netting before Stefan McCluskey scored a hat-trick, his third a penalty. Tony Wallace pulled one back for Annan in the second half.

All the goals at Ochilview came in the first half. Adam Corbett and Euan O'Reilly scored in the opening eight minutes for Stenny and by the 24th minute that lead had doubled as Robert Thomson and Adam Brown scored. Charlie Reilly pulled one back from the penalty spot for Albion Rovers but they had Sean Fagan sent off in the second period.

Fraserburgh were confirmed as Highland League champions on the last day of the season by preserving their three-point lead with a 5-0 defeat of Forres Mechanics. Bonnyrigg Rose, who won their final day fixture in the Lowland League 1-0 against East Kilbride, had already won their division.

Bonnyrigg and Fraserburgh will play each other over the next two Saturdays and the final with Cowdenbeath will be played on 7 and 14 May.