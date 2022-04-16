Last updated on .From the section Football

The FA Cup semi-final began with a tribute to the victims of the Hillsborough disaster

Manchester City have apologised after chanting from some fans disturbed a minute's silence marking the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.

The silence, before Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool at Wembley, had to be cut short by referee Michael Oliver.

"Manchester City are extremely disappointed with the actions of some City supporters during the minute's silence before today's game," a club spokesperson said.

"The club sincerely apologises to all those connected with Liverpool Football Club."

There were boos from Liverpool fans as Oliver cut short the tribute.

Ninety-seven Liverpool fans lost their lives as a result of a crush at an FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest, at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium, on 15 April 1989.

It remains the UK's worst sporting disaster, with a jury at an inquest later ruling that they were unlawfully killed.