Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Pogba left the pitch cupping his hand to his ear

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has told his side's supporters "not to target individual players" after some fans booed midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France midfielder was jeered when he was substituted with the scoreline 2-2 in the Red Devils' 3-2 win over Norwich City at Old Trafford.

Pogba responded as he left the pitch by cupping his hand to his ear.

"I can fully understand fans frustrated but [it] doesn't make sense to target individual players," said Rangnick.

"It is a collective responsibility, so for me it doesn't make sense. This is why I will always defend and protect my players. Paul did well in possession of the ball in what was not his best position."

Pogba, who returned to United in August 2016, is out of contract in the summer.

He has scored one goal in 26 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions this season and operated as a holding midfielder in the win against Norwich.

"I didn't hear [boos]," continued Rangnick. "I think the fans are amazing, support in [the] stadium today was great."