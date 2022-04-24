Dundee Utd v Hearts - team news, stats & selectors

Follow live coverage from 15:00 BST

Dundee United midfielder Kevin McDonald, who is nursing a muscular problem, will be assessed ahead of Hearts 'visit. Forward Max Biamou, who has yet to start for United since signing in October, has had a recurrence of a thigh injury, while midfielders Ian Harkes and Peter Pawlett remain out for the rest of the season.

Hearts will assess several players with knocks, including defender Stephen Kingsley, while midfielder Andy Halliday is likely to miss out with an Achilles knock. Craig Halkett, along with midfielder Beni Baningime, remains sidelined, while fellow centre-half John Souttar is set to return to the training pitch next week after ankle surgery and right-back Michael Smith is nearing a return.

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts: "We have five huge games coming up, really exciting games. Hopefully, we can get back to some of the fast free-flowing football that we played at the start of the season and we can really enjoy the race for the top-four position."

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson: "[Andy Halliday] has been carrying a knock for a few weeks. We will assess him before this game but I think it will be a couple of weeks before he is ready, to make sure he is 100%. [Stephen Kingsley] will be assessed on Saturday. Again, he has been carrying that for three or four weeks."

Did you know? Hearts scored nine goals in their three previous league games against United this season - three more than they netted versus any other side.

