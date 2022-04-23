Close menu
Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell0RangersRangers1

Motherwell v Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Motherwell

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    6.18

  2. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    4.17

  3. Squad number14Player nameOjala
    Average rating

    4.57

  4. Squad number4Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    5.00

  5. Squad number3Player nameCarroll
    Average rating

    4.71

  6. Squad number18Player nameCornelius
    Average rating

    4.30

  7. Squad number16Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    4.50

  8. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    4.33

  9. Squad number26Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    4.45

  10. Squad number29Player nameShields
    Average rating

    4.19

  11. Squad number20Player nameEfford
    Average rating

    4.29

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Rangers

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    7.63

  2. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    7.70

  3. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    7.68

  4. Squad number26Player nameBalogun
    Average rating

    7.80

  5. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    7.72

  6. Squad number10Player nameDavis
    Average rating

    7.60

  7. Squad number18Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    7.67

  8. Squad number23Player nameWright
    Average rating

    7.89

  9. Squad number37Player nameArfield
    Average rating

    7.71

  10. Squad number9Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    7.72

  11. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    7.65

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Kelly
  • 5Mugabi
  • 14Ojala
  • 4Lamie
  • 3Carroll
  • 18Cornelius
  • 16Slattery
  • 27Goss
  • 26Tierney
  • 29Shields
  • 20Efford

Substitutes

  • 7Woolery
  • 8O'Hara
  • 11Shaw
  • 12Fox
  • 17Amaluzor
  • 22Donnelly
  • 23Grimshaw
  • 32Nirennold
  • 41Connolly

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 26Balogun
  • 31Barisic
  • 10Davis
  • 18Kamara
  • 23Wright
  • 37Arfield
  • 9Diallo
  • 30Sakala

Substitutes

  • 3Bassey
  • 4Lundstram
  • 8Jack
  • 11Itten
  • 14Kent
  • 17Ayodele-Aribo
  • 19Sands
  • 25McLaughlin
  • 43King
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Allan McGregor.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Slattery (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sean Goss.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Scott Wright (Rangers).

  4. Post update

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Glen Kamara (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Callum Slattery (Motherwell).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Steven Davis.

  8. Goal!

    Own Goal by Liam Kelly, Motherwell. Motherwell 0, Rangers 1.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jake Carroll.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Amad Diallo (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fashion Sakala.

  12. Post update

    Borna Barisic (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sean Goss (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Connor Shields (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ross Tierney.

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic33264378195982
2Rangers34247368274179
3Hearts33169848331557
4Dundee Utd331011123137-641
5Ross County331010134552-740
6Motherwell341010143851-1340
7Hibernian33911133137-638
8Livingston33108153543-838
9Aberdeen3399153842-436
10St Mirren33812133050-2036
11St Johnstone3379172144-2330
12Dundee33510182957-2825
View full Scottish Premiership table

