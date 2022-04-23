Motherwell v Rangers

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Allan McGregor.
Motherwell
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number5Player nameMugabiAverage rating
4.17
- Squad number14Player nameOjalaAverage rating
4.57
- Squad number4Player nameLamieAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number3Player nameCarrollAverage rating
4.71
- Squad number18Player nameCorneliusAverage rating
4.30
- Squad number16Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
4.50
- Squad number27Player nameGossAverage rating
4.33
- Squad number26Player nameTierneyAverage rating
4.45
- Squad number29Player nameShieldsAverage rating
4.19
- Squad number20Player nameEffordAverage rating
4.29
Rangers
- Squad number1Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number26Player nameBalogunAverage rating
7.80
- Squad number31Player nameBarisicAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number10Player nameDavisAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number18Player nameKamaraAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number23Player nameWrightAverage rating
7.89
- Squad number37Player nameArfieldAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number9Player nameDialloAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number30Player nameSakalaAverage rating
7.65
Line-ups
Motherwell
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Kelly
- 5Mugabi
- 14Ojala
- 4Lamie
- 3Carroll
- 18Cornelius
- 16Slattery
- 27Goss
- 26Tierney
- 29Shields
- 20Efford
Substitutes
- 7Woolery
- 8O'Hara
- 11Shaw
- 12Fox
- 17Amaluzor
- 22Donnelly
- 23Grimshaw
- 32Nirennold
- 41Connolly
Rangers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 26Balogun
- 31Barisic
- 10Davis
- 18Kamara
- 23Wright
- 37Arfield
- 9Diallo
- 30Sakala
Substitutes
- 3Bassey
- 4Lundstram
- 8Jack
- 11Itten
- 14Kent
- 17Ayodele-Aribo
- 19Sands
- 25McLaughlin
- 43King
Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt saved. Callum Slattery (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sean Goss.
Foul by Scott Wright (Rangers).
Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Glen Kamara (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Callum Slattery (Motherwell).
Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Steven Davis.
Goal!
Own Goal by Liam Kelly, Motherwell. Motherwell 0, Rangers 1.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jake Carroll.
Attempt blocked. Amad Diallo (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fashion Sakala.
Borna Barisic (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell).
Attempt blocked. Sean Goss (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Connor Shields (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ross Tierney.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.