Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Chelsea Women 3.
Chelsea came from behind with 10 players to beat Tottenham and stay top of the Women's Super League table.
Emma Hayes' side trailed when Molly Bartrip's corner bounced off the post and went in off Chelsea's Sophie Ingle.
They responded when Guro Reiten's cross looped into the far corner before goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger was sent off for a challenge on Rachel Williams.
Sam Kerr's header made it 2-1 before Jessie Fleming confirmed a victory that put Chelsea four points above Arsenal.
Second-placed Arsenal travel to Everton in Sunday's late kick-off (18:45 BST).
Chelsea had to work hard for their win as Spurs threatened throughout and started on the front foot at the Hive.
Ingle was helpless when the ball bounced off her shin from Bartrip's dangerous delivery and Chelsea were knocked out of their rhythm slightly.
It did not take long for Reiten to draw level - her sliced cross fortunately flying over goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela's head and nestling into the far corner.
Tottenham continued to threaten though and a long ball found Williams, who was one-on-one with Berger, forcing the Chelsea keeper to rush out and take out the Spurs forward, who was deemed to have had a clear goalscoring opportunity.
Williams came close when she struck wide of the post for Spurs, while Kyah Simon and Jess Naz asked questions of Chelsea's defence with runs in behind.
Tottenham were without regular midfielder Ria Percival after she picked up a serious knee injury on international duty for New Zealand but Cho So-hyun shone in her absence.
Chelsea grew into the game in the second half as Millie Bright sent a fizzing strike over the bar before Kerr was denied from close range by Korpela.
Kerys Harrop's cross was clawed off the line by Chelsea substitute goalkeeper Zecira Musovic too but after Naz sent a curling effort over the crossbar, the Blues showed their clinical side when Kerr headed in Jonna Andersson's cross moments later.
Substitute Fleming sealed the deal with a stunning long-range strike deep in stoppage time.
It means Chelsea will finish the weekend top of the table again, although Arsenal can keep pace with victory over Everton in the late kick-off.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Korpela
- 5Bartrip
- 11Schnaderbeck
- 3ZadorskyBooked at 73mins
- 29Neville
- 8Cho
- 24Summanen
- 6Harrop
- 17SimonSubstituted forTangat 68'minutes
- 10WilliamsBooked at 75mins
- 7NazSubstituted forAddisonat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Green
- 9Tang
- 13Ale
- 14Addison
- 22Spencer
- 23Ayane
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 30BergerBooked at 33mins
- 4BrightBooked at 45mins
- 3NouwenSubstituted forErikssonat 45'minutes
- 7CarterBooked at 90mins
- 21CharlesSubstituted forAnderssonat 70'minutes
- 22Cuthbert
- 5Ingle
- 10JiSubstituted forHarderat 45'minutes
- 11ReitenSubstituted forFlemingat 82'minutes
- 20Kerr
- 9EnglandSubstituted forMusovicat 37'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 16Eriksson
- 17Fleming
- 18Mjelde
- 19James
- 23Harder
- 24Spence
- 25Andersson
- 27Abdullina
- Referee:
- Lisa Benn
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Chelsea Women 3.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Chelsea Women 3. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Booking
Jessica Carter (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Angela Addison (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jessica Carter (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Viktoria Schnaderbeck (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Molly Bartrip with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Angela Addison replaces Jessica Naz.
Post update
Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Magdalena Eriksson with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jessie Fleming replaces Guro Reiten because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Pernille Harder.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jonna Andersson (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
- Who are the best African footballers? Gary Lineker is joined by Micah Richards and Alan Shearer to rank the top 10
- Is buying electric cars worth the extra cost? Look behind the claims and promises of changing to an electric vehicle