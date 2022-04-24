Everton Women v Arsenal Women

Offside, Arsenal Women. Leah Williamson tries a through ball, but Beth Mead is caught offside.
Everton WomenEverton Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women0
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Formation 5-4-1
Formation 4-4-2
Offside, Arsenal Women. Leah Williamson tries a through ball, but Beth Mead is caught offside.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea Women
|19
|15
|2
|2
|55
|8
|47
|47
|2
|Arsenal Women
|19
|13
|5
|1
|50
|10
|40
|44
|3
|Man Utd Women
|20
|11
|6
|3
|40
|18
|22
|39
|4
|Man City Women
|19
|12
|2
|5
|43
|20
|23
|38
|5
|Tottenham Women
|18
|8
|4
|6
|20
|16
|4
|28
|6
|West Ham Women
|20
|7
|6
|7
|23
|28
|-5
|27
|7
|Brighton Women
|20
|8
|1
|11
|21
|30
|-9
|25
|8
|Reading Women
|20
|7
|3
|10
|21
|36
|-15
|24
|9
|Aston Villa Women
|20
|6
|3
|11
|13
|32
|-19
|21
|10
|Everton Women
|20
|5
|4
|11
|15
|35
|-20
|19
|11
|Leicester City Women
|20
|4
|0
|16
|14
|52
|-38
|12
|12
|B'ham City Women
|19
|2
|2
|15
|14
|44
|-30
|8
Find out if the highest-grossing sports film focusing on football is still relatable today
This is the raw and honest story of Paul Gascoigne and his turbulent life
Who is the Premier League's greatest ever set-piece specialist?