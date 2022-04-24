Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Everton WomenEverton Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women0

Everton Women v Arsenal Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Everton Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1MacIver
  • 21Maier
  • 5Björn
  • 20Finnigan
  • 6George
  • 30Pattinson
  • 17Graham
  • 22Galli
  • 8Christiansen
  • 28Bennison
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 3Turner
  • 7Dali
  • 10Magill
  • 18Brosnan
  • 26Clinton
  • 31Weir

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 16Maritz
  • 6Williamson
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 7Catley
  • 9Mead
  • 13Wälti
  • 10Little
  • 19Foord
  • 11Miedema
  • 25Blackstenius

Substitutes

  • 5Beattie
  • 8Nobbs
  • 12Maanum
  • 14Parris
  • 15McCabe
  • 18Williams
  • 20Boye
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 26Wienroither
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Leah Williamson tries a through ball, but Beth Mead is caught offside.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1915225584747
2Arsenal Women19135150104044
3Man Utd Women20116340182239
4Man City Women19122543202338
5Tottenham Women188462016428
6West Ham Women207672328-527
7Brighton Women2081112130-925
8Reading Women2073102136-1524
9Aston Villa Women2063111332-1921
10Everton Women2054111535-2019
11Leicester City Women2040161452-3812
12B'ham City Women1922151444-308
View full The FA Women's Super League table

