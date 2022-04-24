Aston Villa Women v Manchester United Women

Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women18:00Man Utd WomenManchester United Women
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Rogers
- 2Mayling
- 42Corsie
- 6Asante
- 33Pacheco
- 19Blindkilde
- 31Littlejohn
- 4Allen
- 7Lehmann
- 9Gielnik
- 10Petzelberger
Substitutes
- 3Sargeant
- 8Arthur
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 12Hutton
- 13Draper
- 16McLoughlin
- 22Hayles
- 24Rabjohn
- 28Rabjohn
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 3Thorisdóttir
- 12Ladd
- 17Batlle
- 6Blundell
- 14Groenen
- 10Zelem
- 23Russo
- 7Toone
- 11Galton
- 9Thomas
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 4Moore
- 8Risa
- 13Fuso
- 15Caldwell
- 18Hanson
- 20Smith
- 32Baggaley
- 37Staniforth
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip