The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women18:00Man Utd WomenManchester United Women
Venue: Banks's Stadium, England

Aston Villa Women v Manchester United Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Rogers
  • 2Mayling
  • 42Corsie
  • 6Asante
  • 33Pacheco
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 31Littlejohn
  • 4Allen
  • 7Lehmann
  • 9Gielnik
  • 10Petzelberger

Substitutes

  • 3Sargeant
  • 8Arthur
  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 12Hutton
  • 13Draper
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 22Hayles
  • 24Rabjohn
  • 28Rabjohn

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 12Ladd
  • 17Batlle
  • 6Blundell
  • 14Groenen
  • 10Zelem
  • 23Russo
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 9Thomas

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 4Moore
  • 8Risa
  • 13Fuso
  • 15Caldwell
  • 18Hanson
  • 20Smith
  • 32Baggaley
  • 37Staniforth
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1915225584747
2Arsenal Women18134150104043
3Man City Women19122543202338
4Man Utd Women19115340182238
5Tottenham Women188462016428
6West Ham Women207672328-527
7Brighton Women2081112130-925
8Reading Women2073102136-1524
9Aston Villa Women1962111332-1920
10Everton Women1953111535-2018
11Leicester City Women2040161452-3812
12B'ham City Women1922151444-308
View full The FA Women's Super League table

