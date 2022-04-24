Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women0West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women0

Reading Women v West Ham United Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Moloney
  • 14Cooper
  • 11HardingBooked at 12mins
  • 5Evans
  • 2Bryson
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 51Troelsgaard
  • 28Woodham
  • 9Eikeland
  • 23Rowe
  • 6Rose

Substitutes

  • 10Dowie
  • 21Stewart
  • 31Roberts
  • 37Primmer
  • 41Poulter

West Ham Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 22Fisk
  • 23Cissoko
  • 12Longhurst
  • 2Wyne
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 32Brynjarsdóttir
  • 8Snerle
  • 10Svitková
  • 7Evans
  • 19Leon

Substitutes

  • 4Stringer
  • 9Walker
  • 13Yallop
  • 17Filis
  • 20Joel
  • 24Cairns
  • 25Garrard
  • 26Moore
  • 33Houssein
Referee:
Tom Reeves

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Lily Woodham.

  2. Booking

    Natasha Harding (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Natasha Harding (Reading Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) header from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Zaneta Wyne with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Faye Bryson.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zaneta Wyne (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Katerina Svitková with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Offside, West Ham United Women. Emma Snerle tries a through ball, but Dagny Brynjarsdóttir is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emma Snerle (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lisa Evans.

  10. Post update

    Offside, West Ham United Women. Kate Longhurst tries a through ball, but Adriana Leon is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Natasha Harding (Reading Women).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Deanne Rose with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Hawa Cissoko.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 24th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1814225274544
2Arsenal Women18134150104043
3Man Utd Women19115340182238
4Man City Women19113539201936
5Tottenham Women178451913628
6West Ham Women206772127-625
7Brighton Women2081112130-925
8Reading Women207492034-1425
9Aston Villa Women1962111332-1920
10Everton Women1953111535-2018
11Leicester City Women2041151448-3413
12B'ham City Women1922151444-308
View full The FA Women's Super League table

