Reading Women v West Ham United Women

Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Lily Woodham.
Line-ups
Reading Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Moloney
- 14Cooper
- 11HardingBooked at 12mins
- 5Evans
- 2Bryson
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 51Troelsgaard
- 28Woodham
- 9Eikeland
- 23Rowe
- 6Rose
Substitutes
- 10Dowie
- 21Stewart
- 31Roberts
- 37Primmer
- 41Poulter
West Ham Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Arnold
- 22Fisk
- 23Cissoko
- 12Longhurst
- 2Wyne
- 14Hasegawa
- 32Brynjarsdóttir
- 8Snerle
- 10Svitková
- 7Evans
- 19Leon
Substitutes
- 4Stringer
- 9Walker
- 13Yallop
- 17Filis
- 20Joel
- 24Cairns
- 25Garrard
- 26Moore
- 33Houssein
- Referee:
- Tom Reeves
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Booking
Natasha Harding (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Natasha Harding (Reading Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) header from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Zaneta Wyne with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Faye Bryson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Zaneta Wyne (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Katerina Svitková with a cross.
Post update
Offside, West Ham United Women. Emma Snerle tries a through ball, but Dagny Brynjarsdóttir is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Emma Snerle (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lisa Evans.
Post update
Offside, West Ham United Women. Kate Longhurst tries a through ball, but Adriana Leon is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Natasha Harding (Reading Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Deanne Rose with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Hawa Cissoko.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.