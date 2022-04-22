Close menu
Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion14:00SouthamptonSouthampton
Venue: Amex Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton's Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring the winner at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Brighton's Leandro Trossard celebrates his late winner in last weekend's 1-0 victory away to Tottenham

TEAM NEWS

Brighton welcome back Leandro Trossard after a brief illness saw him miss the midweek trip to Manchester City.

Steven Alzate has recovered from a virus and could be involved while Yves Bissouma serves the final game of a two-match suspension.

Southampton appear to have no new injury concerns after their defeat to Burnley on Thursday.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is nearing full fitness after nearly five months out with a hamstring injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton have had the upper hand in this south-coast battle in recent years - Brighton won at St Mary's Stadium last season, but that is their only win in their nine Premier League meetings since 2017.

I am going with the Seagulls this time, though. Southampton are always a bit up and down but, unusually for them, their passing wasn't good in their defeat by Burnley on Thursday. Their system didn't work at Turf Moor, and they weren't really a threat.

Prediction: 1-0

Lawro's full predictions v Parquet Courts singer Austin Brown.

13 Premier League home games without a goal for Brighton forward Neal Maupay

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Brighton have one win from nine Premier League meetings with Southampton (D5, L3).
  • The Saints have won their last three league visits to Brighton and are aiming to set a new top-flight club record of four consecutive away wins against a single opponent.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton have won just once in their past 13 home Premier League games (D6, L6).
  • The Seagulls are goalless in five top-flight matches at the Amex Stadium, scoring just 10 times at home this season, the fewest of any side.
  • Graham Potter's side are unbeaten in the league this season on a Sunday (W3, D1).
  • Albion have one win from the last 19 league games (D11, L7) in which Yves Bissouma did not feature.

Southampton

  • Southampton have failed to keep a clean sheet in their previous 11 Premier League away games, conceding 24 goals.
  • Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have won three of their 16 top-flight away matches this season.
  • Saints have won four of their last five Premier League away games on a Sunday, losing the other.
  • Southampton have shipped a league-high 13 headed goals in the current campaign.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City32245375205577
2Liverpool32237283226176
3Chelsea31188566273962
4Tottenham321831156381857
5Arsenal321831149391057
6Man Utd3315995248454
7West Ham33157115243952
8Wolves32154133328549
9Leicester31118124751-441
10Brighton33913112940-1140
11Newcastle331010133755-1840
12Brentford33116164149-839
13Southampton33912123854-1639
14Crystal Palace32813114341237
15Aston Villa31113174246-436
16Leeds3289153868-3033
17Everton3185183453-1929
18Burnley32513142845-1728
19Watford3264223062-3222
20Norwich3256212266-4421
View full Premier League table

