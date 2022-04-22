Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Brighton welcome back Leandro Trossard after a brief illness saw him miss the midweek trip to Manchester City.

Steven Alzate has recovered from a virus and could be involved while Yves Bissouma serves the final game of a two-match suspension.

Southampton appear to have no new injury concerns after their defeat to Burnley on Thursday.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is nearing full fitness after nearly five months out with a hamstring injury.

Southampton have had the upper hand in this south-coast battle in recent years - Brighton won at St Mary's Stadium last season, but that is their only win in their nine Premier League meetings since 2017.

I am going with the Seagulls this time, though. Southampton are always a bit up and down but, unusually for them, their passing wasn't good in their defeat by Burnley on Thursday. Their system didn't work at Turf Moor, and they weren't really a threat.

Prediction: 1-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton have one win from nine Premier League meetings with Southampton (D5, L3).

The Saints have won their last three league visits to Brighton and are aiming to set a new top-flight club record of four consecutive away wins against a single opponent.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have won just once in their past 13 home Premier League games (D6, L6).

The Seagulls are goalless in five top-flight matches at the Amex Stadium, scoring just 10 times at home this season, the fewest of any side.

Graham Potter's side are unbeaten in the league this season on a Sunday (W3, D1).

Albion have one win from the last 19 league games (D11, L7) in which Yves Bissouma did not feature.

Southampton

Southampton have failed to keep a clean sheet in their previous 11 Premier League away games, conceding 24 goals.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have won three of their 16 top-flight away matches this season.

Saints have won four of their last five Premier League away games on a Sunday, losing the other.

Southampton have shipped a league-high 13 headed goals in the current campaign.

