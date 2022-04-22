Liverpool v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mohamed Salah scored twice in the reverse fixture as Liverpool emerged 4-1 winners at Goodison Park

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the Merseyside derby.

Roberto Firmino is the only doubt as he attempts to overcome a minor foot injury sustained in the FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains out with a thigh issue that saw him miss the midweek draw with Leicester.

Andros Townsend, Tom Davies and Nathan Patterson are all long-term absentees.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It's a derby, so this will be absolutely manic. The game will start at 100 miles per hour and the tackles will be flying in, they always are.

Everton have shown some signs of improvement in their past two games but, defensively, I still don't think they have what it takes to keep Liverpool out.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Parquet Courts singer Austin Brown.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have lost just once in 25 games against Everton in all competitions, a 2-0 defeat in this Premier League fixture last season.

The Toffees are aiming for back-to-back away league wins at Liverpool for the first time since February 1986.

Everton have won just three times in 29 Premier League visits to Anfield (D12, L14).

Liverpool

The Reds have lost only one of the past 25 matches in all competitions (W19, D5).

Jurgen Klopp's side have won two of their last seven top-flight games on a Sunday (D3, L2).

Mohamed Salah has scored 30 goals in all competitions this season, just one goal short of last campaign's overall total.

Salah needs one more top-flight goal to equal Michael Owen's Premier League record and Kenny Dalglish's league record of 118 for the club.

Everton

Everton have won just six away points this season, the fewest of any top-flight side.

Defeat would see Frank Lampard's side set a new club record of 19 losses in a 38-game league campaign.

The Toffees could lose eight away games in a row for the first time since November 1948.

The Blues have failed to keep a clean sheet in their previous 16 away matches in all competitions.

Richarlison has scored three and set up two of Everton's last seven Premier League goals.

Demarai Gray could become just the second player to score for Everton in both Merseyside derbies in a single Premier League season after Andrei Kanchelskis in 1995-96.

My Liverpool XI Choose your Liverpool formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Everton XI Choose your Everton formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team