Premier League
ChelseaChelsea14:00West HamWest Ham United
Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel looking concerned on the bench
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea have conceded 11 goals in their last three games at Stamford Bridge

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is unlikely to feature because of an ongoing groin injury.

Fellow centre-back Andreas Christensen is a doubt after he was forced off injured at half-time in the midweek defeat by Arsenal.

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic is out with an ankle issue, while Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell are still sidelined.

West Ham defenders Kurt Zouma and Issa Diop are both struggling to overcome ankle injuries.

Angelo Ogbonna will not return until next season.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea were extremely vulnerable at the back against Arsenal on Wednesday, which was strange to see. Afterwards, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel blamed the pitch for some awkward bounces, but I don't buy that.

West Ham have got a big game to look forward to next Thursday, with their Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt, but they will benefit from having a rare midweek off before this game.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Parquet Courts singer Austin Brown.

A bridge too far: David Moyes has gone 16 Premier League games without a win at Stamford Bridge, drawing 7 and losing 9

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Chelsea have lost just one of the past 15 Premier League home meetings with West Ham (W10, D4).
  • West Ham have won three of their last five top-flight games against Chelsea, losing the other two.
  • The Hammers could complete a Premier League double over Chelsea for the third time.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea could lose four home matches in a row for the first time since September 1978.
  • The Blues have conceded four goals in consecutive home league games for the first time since December 1989.
  • Thomas Tuchel's side are unbeaten in eight Premier League fixtures played on a Sunday this season (W5, D3).
  • Chelsea have lost three of their last six matches in all competitions, having suffered just one defeat in their previous 26 games.
  • Timo Werner is aiming to score in three successive Premier League matches for the first time.

West Ham United

  • West Ham are winless in five Premier League away games (D1, L4), losing each of the last three.
  • The Hammers have lost five of their 11 most recent games in all competitions (W4, D2).
  • Michail Antonio has scored once in his last 19 appearances for West Ham in all competitions.

My Chelsea XI

Choose your Chelsea formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

My West Ham United XI

Choose your West Ham starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

