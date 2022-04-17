Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Ben Cabango celebrates with Jamie Paterson after scoring his first league goal of the season in Swansea's win at Cardiff

He is the Cardiff boy who scored in his home city to help Swansea City claim the first league double in the history of the south Wales derby.

All being well, Ben Cabango will be back at the Cardiff City Stadium in June trying to write another glorious line in the story of his young career.

At the age of 21, the centre-back is three short of 100 Swansea appearances and has four Wales caps.

Victory over either Scotland or Ukraine in the play-off final on 5 June would give Cabango the chance to join the elite group of Welsh footballers who have been to a World Cup.

"It's crazy - stuff you dream of as a kid," he says.

Cabango is not yet as central a figure for his country as he is for his club.

He played in Wales' friendly draw against Czech Republic last month, but watched on from the stands as Robert Page's team claimed a thrilling 2-1 victory in their play-off semi-final against Austria.

"The stadium was just bouncing," Cabango says. "It really makes you think how big this is for the country.

"We've got one more game now and I'm really confident that, as a team, we can do it."

Gareth Bale inspired the Austria triumph, scoring both goals to drive his country on as he has done so often.

Cabango says the presence of Bale allows his team-mates to believe that "anything is possible".

Each Wales training session with the Real Madrid forward, meantime, is an experience in itself.

"It's like he doesn't even try," Cabango says.

"He'll do the slowest Cruyff turn and he's sent you to the shop. It's quality like I've ever seen. He's such a top player and a top guy."

Ben Cabango played the full 90 minutes of Wales' 1-1 draw with Czech Republic in March

Should Wales make it to a first World Cup since 1958, Cabango's task will be to ensure he joins Bale on the plane to Qatar.

Though he is still to properly establish himself at international level, Cabango's progress at club level suggests he has the qualities to become a regular for his country.

Having broken through at Swansea under Steve Cooper, the academy product had to be patient at times in the early stages of Russell Martin's reign.

As the season has gone on, however, Cabango has looked increasingly comfortable playing Martin's demanding brand of possession football.

"He has helped me massively, honestly," Cabango says. "On and off the pitch - everything - I think he has helped so much.

"In possession was a big thing I wanted to improve and this is the most [exposure to that] you are ever going to get.

"It's having the courage and confidence to show you are capable of doing it. I am just working hard every day and it's starting to show now.

"I don't want to stop here. I just want to keep improving."

Inconsistency has been an issue during Martin's first campaign in charge. Swansea have shown the ability to compete with the best sides in the Championship, but have lost too many games to be play-off contenders.

They go to Reading on Easter Monday on the back of a six-game unbeaten run, the longest of the Martin era.

While top-six hopes are surely gone for this season - Swansea are 14th, seven points adrift of the last play-off spot - their recent form has sparked optimism about what 2022-23 may bring.

"I am sure if you all watched the Blackburn game [on the opening day of this season], you wouldn't think we'd be in the situation we are in now because it wasn't the best," Cabango says.

"But as the season has gone on we have kept getting better and better. Next season could be very exciting if we keep working hard."

With mid-table beckoning, Swansea's season is likely to be best remembered for their two victories over Cardiff City.

No club had ever won both league games in the same campaign until Swansea's 4-0 triumph in the capital last month.

Cabango, who is Cardiff born and raised and was on the Bluebirds' books as a youngster, scored the Swans' second goal.

"Thinking back to that moment now, it gives me goose bumps," Cabango says.

"[It was] probably one of my best moments so far, scoring against them."

The way things are going for Cabango, there should be further good days ahead.