Influential midfielder Joe Ralls is among a number of senior Cardiff City players who are out of contract this summer

Manager Steve Morison has suggested he has already decided which players he wants to keep at Cardiff City.

Morison says progress has been made on recruitment for next season and has held talks with targets.

There are 10 Bluebirds players who see their contracts expire this summer.

Ahead of Monday's Championship game with Luton Town, Morison said: "We know where we are going as a football club - we know who's going to be here next year and who's not going to be here."

Morison has already said goalkeeper Alex Smithies will depart the Cardiff City Stadium, having been unable to agree a new deal.

Captain Sean Morrison, midfielders Joe Ralls, Will Vaulks and Marlon Pack, and defender Aden Flint - who scored his sixth goal of the season in Friday's defeat at Hull City - are among those also out of contract in June, along with Leandro Bacuna, Ciaron Brown, Josh Murphy and Isaac Vassell.

Morison says it would not be "right" to discuss the futures of those players, and that there would be opportunities for some of them in the remaining games of the season.

The club's former under-23 manager - who replaced Mick McCarthy in October - has made changes in recent games as he begins to look towards next season, which he says will bring further first-team chances for younger players who have broken through in this campaign.

"They will need help and we are going to need players who can take the burden off them and let them shine," Morison said.

"We're being specific about who and what we want. I've done many a presentation already - not just to players on loan from Premier League clubs, but players who are seasoned in the Championship and who know the level. We want them to come here and be part of something."

Cardiff are 17th in the Championship having lost two of their last three games, while Luton are fourth having been beaten only once in six.