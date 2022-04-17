Match ends, DSC Arminia Bielefeld 0, FC Bayern München 3.
Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich restored their nine-point lead with a comfortable victory at relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld.
With four games left, Bayern reacted well to their shock Champions League exit to Villarreal as they closed in on a 10th consecutive league crown.
Jacob Barrett Laursen's own-goal was added to by Serge Gnaby's brilliant volley just before the break.
Jamal Musiala completed the scoring late on from close range.
Bayern can wrap up the title with victory at home to second-placed Borussia Dortmund next weekend.
Line-ups
Arminia Bielefeld
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ortega Moreno
- 3Pires Ramos
- 2Pieper
- 4Nilsson
- 5LaursenSubstituted forBelloat 39'minutes
- 19Prietl
- 16KunzeBooked at 25minsSubstituted forVasiliadisat 45+4'minutes
- 11Okugawa
- 23SerraSubstituted forHackat 74'minutes
- 8SchöpfSubstituted forCastroat 74'minutes
- 20Wimmer
Substitutes
- 7Castro
- 13Kapino
- 15de Medina
- 17Ince
- 21Hack
- 24Bello
- 30Andrade
- 37Cherny
- 39Vasiliadis
Bayern Munich
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 23NianzouBooked at 45minsSubstituted forStanisicat 45'minutes
- 2Upamecano
- 7GnabrySubstituted forVidovicat 89'minutes
- 6KimmichBooked at 65mins
- 8Goretzka
- 19Davies
- 25MüllerSubstituted forMusialaat 61'minutes
- 18SabitzerSubstituted forSanéat 61'minutes
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Richards
- 10Sané
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 22Roca
- 26Ulreich
- 38Vidovic
- 40Tillman
- 42Musiala
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Dr. Matthias Jöllenbeck
- Attendance:
- 26,419
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, DSC Arminia Bielefeld 0, FC Bayern München 3.
Attempt missed. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Gabriel Vidovic.
Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gonzalo Castro (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Gabriel Vidovic replaces Serge Gnabry.
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Choupo-Moting replaces Robert Lewandowski.
Attempt blocked. Robin Hack (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Wimmer.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! DSC Arminia Bielefeld 0, FC Bayern München 3. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Attempt saved. Sebastian Vasiliadis (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Guilherme Ramos (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).
Attempt saved. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Substitution, DSC Arminia Bielefeld. Gonzalo Castro replaces Alessandro Schöpf.
Substitution, DSC Arminia Bielefeld. Robin Hack replaces Janni Serra.
Attempt saved. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.