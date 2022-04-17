Close menu
German Bundesliga
Arminia BielefeldArminia Bielefeld0Bayern MunichBayern Munich3

Arminia Bielefeld 0-3 Bayern Munich: Bayern close in on Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala
Jamal Musiala scored Bayern Munich's third goal

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich restored their nine-point lead with a comfortable victory at relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld.

With four games left, Bayern reacted well to their shock Champions League exit to Villarreal as they closed in on a 10th consecutive league crown.

Jacob Barrett Laursen's own-goal was added to by Serge Gnaby's brilliant volley just before the break.

Jamal Musiala completed the scoring late on from close range.

Bayern can wrap up the title with victory at home to second-placed Borussia Dortmund next weekend.

Line-ups

Arminia Bielefeld

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ortega Moreno
  • 3Pires Ramos
  • 2Pieper
  • 4Nilsson
  • 5LaursenSubstituted forBelloat 39'minutes
  • 19Prietl
  • 16KunzeBooked at 25minsSubstituted forVasiliadisat 45+4'minutes
  • 11Okugawa
  • 23SerraSubstituted forHackat 74'minutes
  • 8SchöpfSubstituted forCastroat 74'minutes
  • 20Wimmer

Substitutes

  • 7Castro
  • 13Kapino
  • 15de Medina
  • 17Ince
  • 21Hack
  • 24Bello
  • 30Andrade
  • 37Cherny
  • 39Vasiliadis

Bayern Munich

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 23NianzouBooked at 45minsSubstituted forStanisicat 45'minutes
  • 2Upamecano
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forVidovicat 89'minutes
  • 6KimmichBooked at 65mins
  • 8Goretzka
  • 19Davies
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forMusialaat 61'minutes
  • 18SabitzerSubstituted forSanéat 61'minutes
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 10Sané
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 22Roca
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Vidovic
  • 40Tillman
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Dr. Matthias Jöllenbeck
Attendance:
26,419

Match Stats

Home TeamArminia BielefeldAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home8
Away22
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, DSC Arminia Bielefeld 0, FC Bayern München 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, DSC Arminia Bielefeld 0, FC Bayern München 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Gabriel Vidovic.

  4. Post update

    Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Gonzalo Castro (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Gabriel Vidovic replaces Serge Gnabry.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Choupo-Moting replaces Robert Lewandowski.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robin Hack (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Wimmer.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! DSC Arminia Bielefeld 0, FC Bayern München 3. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sebastian Vasiliadis (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

  14. Post update

    Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Guilherme Ramos (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, DSC Arminia Bielefeld. Gonzalo Castro replaces Alessandro Schöpf.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, DSC Arminia Bielefeld. Robin Hack replaces Janni Serra.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Sunday 17th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich30233489296072
2B Dortmund30203776433363
3B Leverkusen30158768422653
4RB Leipzig30157864313352
5Freiburg30149749341551
6Union Berlin3013894039147
7Köln30121084444046
8Hoffenheim30136115045545
9Mainz30116134336739
10Frankfurt30109114042-239
11B Mgladbach30107134255-1337
12VfL Bochum30106143043-1336
13Wolfsburg30104163451-1734
14Augsburg3088143447-1332
15Hertha Berlin3085173266-3429
16Stuttgart30610143653-1728
17Arminia Bielefeld30511142346-2326
18Fürth3038192472-4817
