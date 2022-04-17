Last updated on .From the section European Football

Neymar opened the scoring with this acrobatic finish for his sixth goal in three games

Paris St-Germain remain on course for a record-equalling 10th French title after hanging on for victory over bitter rivals Marseille.

Neymar's early opener for PSG was cancelled out as Duje Caleta-Car bundled the ball in from a corner.

And Kylian Mbappe's penalty in first-half stoppage time proved enough to give the hosts a third straight win.

PSG are now 15 points clear of second-placed Marseille with six games left and can clinch the title next weekend.

Neymar produced an acrobatic finish to hook the ball in from Marco Verratti's chipped ball into the Marseille box to score his 11th goal of the season for PSG - and sixth in three games.

Their penalty was awarded for handball after the referee viewed the pitchside monitor.

Lionel Messi and Mbappe each had a goal disallowed by VAR for offside.

And Marseille then had a late equaliser chalked off by VAR for a marginal offside decision against William Saliba after the on-loan Arsenal defender turned in a free-kick by former West Ham forward Dmitri Payet.