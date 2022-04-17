Close menu
French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain2MarseilleMarseille1

Paris St-Germain 2-1 Marseille: Neymar and Kylian Mbappe score as PSG beat title rivals

Neymar scores against Marseille
Neymar opened the scoring with this acrobatic finish for his sixth goal in three games

Paris St-Germain remain on course for a record-equalling 10th French title after hanging on for victory over bitter rivals Marseille.

Neymar's early opener for PSG was cancelled out as Duje Caleta-Car bundled the ball in from a corner.

And Kylian Mbappe's penalty in first-half stoppage time proved enough to give the hosts a third straight win.

PSG are now 15 points clear of second-placed Marseille with six games left and can clinch the title next weekend.

Neymar produced an acrobatic finish to hook the ball in from Marco Verratti's chipped ball into the Marseille box to score his 11th goal of the season for PSG - and sixth in three games.

Their penalty was awarded for handball after the referee viewed the pitchside monitor.

Lionel Messi and Mbappe each had a goal disallowed by VAR for offside.

And Marseille then had a late equaliser chalked off by VAR for a marginal offside decision against William Saliba after the on-loan Arsenal defender turned in a free-kick by former West Ham forward Dmitri Payet.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 50G DonnarummaBooked at 90mins
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 25Tavares MendesBooked at 37mins
  • 15Danilo
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 17minsSubstituted forRamosat 88'minutes
  • 27GueyeBooked at 46minsSubstituted forWijnaldumat 81'minutes
  • 30Messi
  • 7MbappéBooked at 90minsSubstituted forIcardiat 90+2'minutes
  • 10NeymarBooked at 55mins

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 4Ramos
  • 9Icardi
  • 11Di María
  • 14Bernat
  • 18Wijnaldum
  • 24Kehrer
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 34Simons

Marseille

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16López
  • 21RongierSubstituted forLirolaat 77'minutes
  • 2Saliba
  • 15Caleta-CarSubstituted forBakambuat 90+3'minutes
  • 14Peres Petroni
  • 6Guendouzi
  • 4Kamara
  • 22GueyeSubstituted forDiengat 81'minutes
  • 17ÜnderSubstituted forHaritat 45'minutes
  • 10Payet
  • 8Santos da SilvaBooked at 21mins

Substitutes

  • 7Harit
  • 11de Lima
  • 12Dieng
  • 13Bakambu
  • 23Kolasinac
  • 26Targhalline
  • 29Lirola
  • 30Mandanda
  • 32Ben Seghir
Referee:
François Letexier

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamMarseille
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home16
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Marseille 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Marseille 1.

  3. Post update

    Boubacar Kamara (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mattéo Guendouzi (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cédric Bakambu.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Marseille. Cédric Bakambu replaces Duje Caleta-Car.

  8. Booking

    Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi replaces Kylian Mbappé.

  10. Booking

    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Marseille).

  12. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Sergio Ramos replaces Marco Verratti.

  16. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Paris Saint Germain 2-1 Marseille.

  17. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: William Saliba (Marseille) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Marseille. Dimitri Payet tries a through ball, but William Saliba is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Bamba Dieng (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

