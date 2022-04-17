Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rangers remain five points clear at the top of SWPL1 after a 5-0 home win over Hibernian.

Kirsty Howat scored twice to put Rangers in control, before Chantelle Swaby added a third and Megan Bell claimed a double too.

Defending champions Glasgow City kept in touch with the leaders with a 4-0 success at Spartans.

Celtic, who are third, recorded a 2-0 victory away to Partick Thistle, while Hearts claimed a 1-0 win at Aberdeen.

Glasgow City were 3-0 up at half-time against Spartans with Ode Fulutudilu and Lauren Davidson on target before Robyn McCafferty's own goal. Davidson got her second after the break.

Charlie Wellings scored both of Celtic's goals at Partick - her 19th and 20th strikes of the campaign.

Hearts' solitary goal at Aberdeen came in the first half through Aimee Anderson.

Motherwell lost 1-0 at home to bottom club Hamilton Academical on Saturday, with Chloe Muir netting the only goal in the second half.