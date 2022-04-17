Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Liverpool are the latest club to consider a bid for Calvin Ramsay, with the English Premier League outfit viewing the Aberdeen 18-year-old as back-up for England right-back Trent John Alexander-Arnold. (Press & Journal) external-link

Rangers centre-half Connor Goldson took to social media to suggest that his performance in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic proves wrong those who suggest he has "lost my hunger" with the 29-year-old out of contract this summer. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed that Aaron Ramsey was forced off before half-time against Celtic on Sunday with a hamstring problem amid concerns that the on-loan Juventus midfielder could miss vital matches, including the Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig. (The Scotsman) external-link

Heart of Midlothian centre-half Craig Halkett, who was forced off during Saturday's Scottish Cup win over Hibernian, faces a scan on his injured ankle amid concerns he could miss the remainder of the season, including the final against Rangers. (The Scotsman) external-link

Rangers striker Fashion Sakala has insisted he scored the winning goal in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final that looked to have been diverted into his own net by Celtic centre-half Carl Starfelt. (The Herald) external-link

Referee Bobby Madden took to Instagram following Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final to wish his followers a Happy Easter as he responded to criticism by some pundits of his performance. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic's social media commentary of Sunday's Scottish Cup defeat avoided calling city rivals Rangers by their name, describing them as "the opposition". (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Rangers centre-half Connor Goldson has confessed that he did not hear a word of manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's extra-time pep talk at Hampden Park on Sunday against Celtic because he was too busy slugging Lucozade and energy gels. (The National) external-link