From the section Welsh

Swansea City players celebrate after being presented with the Genero Adran Premier trophy.

Port Talbot were relegated on goal difference on the final day of the Genero Adran Premier.

A 4-0 loss away to The New Saints and other results saw Port Talbot go from potential Plate Conference winners at the start of the day to being relegated.

Pontypridd Town won the Plate Conference despite a 2-1 defeat at Barry Townm.

Relegation from the Adran Genero Premier will be subject to Tier 1 licence appeals.

Port Talbot have been granted a Tier 1 licence while Swansea City, Cardiff City and The New Saints were been refused.

Champions Swansea City were presented with their trophy following a 1-1 draw at Cardiff Met.