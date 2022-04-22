Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons is up against Sportscene's very own Jonathan Sutherland in the weekend's predictions.

As the top flight enters its end-of-season split, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter is more than 300 points behind the pundits in the leaderboard. Can she make up the difference?

A correct score is worth 40 points and a correct result is worth 10.

Amy Irons Jonathan Sutherland Motherwell v Rangers (12:00) 1-3 1-3 Aberdeen v Livingston 1-2 1-1 Dundee v St Johnstone 1-1 2-1 St Mirren v Hibernian 1-0 0-1 Ross County v Celtic (Sun) 1-2 1-2 Dundee Utd v Hearts (Sun) 2-2 0-1

All games kick off at 15:00 BST on Saturday, unless stated

Motherwell v Rangers (12:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-3

Jonathan's prediction: 1-3

Aberdeen v Livingston

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Jonathan's prediction: 1-1

Dundee v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Jonathan's prediction: 2-1

St Mirren v Hibernian

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Jonathan's prediction: 0-1

Ross County v Celtic (Sun, 14:30)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Jonathan's prediction: 1-2

Dundee United v Hearts

Amy's prediction: 2-2

Jonathan's prediction: 0-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 & 50 Steven Thompson 100 & 40 Neil Alexander 100 Richard Foster 80 & 50 Kris Doolan 80 Richard Gordon 70 Stuart Kettlewell 70 Craig Levein 70 Rory Loy 70 & 60 James McFadden 70 Michael Stewart 70 Charlie Adam 60 Tam Cowan 60 Julie Fleeting 60 Allan Preston 60 & 30 Stuart Cosgrove 50 Mark Hateley 50 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 & 20 Kenny Miller 40 & 20 Rachel Corsie 30 Craig Easton 20 Marvin Bartley 10 Derek Ferguson 10

Total scores Amy 1400 Pundits 1710