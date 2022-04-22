Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons takes on Jonathan Sutherland in guessing the scores
Amy Irons is up against Sportscene's very own Jonathan Sutherland in the weekend's predictions.
As the top flight enters its end-of-season split, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter is more than 300 points behind the pundits in the leaderboard. Can she make up the difference?
A correct score is worth 40 points and a correct result is worth 10.
|Amy Irons
|Jonathan Sutherland
|Motherwell v Rangers (12:00)
|1-3
|1-3
|Aberdeen v Livingston
|1-2
|1-1
|Dundee v St Johnstone
|1-1
|2-1
|St Mirren v Hibernian
|1-0
|0-1
|Ross County v Celtic (Sun)
|1-2
|1-2
|Dundee Utd v Hearts (Sun)
|2-2
|0-1
All games kick off at 15:00 BST on Saturday, unless stated
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170 & 50
|Steven Thompson
|100 & 40
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Richard Foster
|80 & 50
|Kris Doolan
|80
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Stuart Kettlewell
|70
|Craig Levein
|70
|Rory Loy
|70 & 60
|James McFadden
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Charlie Adam
|60
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Julie Fleeting
|60
|Allan Preston
|60 & 30
|Stuart Cosgrove
|50
|Mark Hateley
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40 & 20
|Kenny Miller
|40 & 20
|Rachel Corsie
|30
|Craig Easton
|20
|Marvin Bartley
|10
|Derek Ferguson
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1400
|Pundits
|1710
|Amy v Pundits
|P31
|W13
|D3
|L15